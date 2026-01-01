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Natalya Guseva
Natalya Guseva Natalya Guseva
Kinoafisha Persons Natalya Guseva

Natalya Guseva

Natalya Guseva

Date of Birth
15 February 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Science-fiction heroine, Voice actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Gostya iz buduschego 7.8
Gostya iz buduschego (1985)
Volya vselennoy 6.7
Volya vselennoy (1988)
Den rozhdeniya Alisy 6.2
Den rozhdeniya Alisy (2008)

Filmography

Den rozhdeniya Alisy 6.2
Den rozhdeniya Alisy Den rozhdeniya Alisy
Children's, Animation 2008, Russia
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Volya vselennoy 6.7
Volya vselennoy Volya vselennoy
Drama, Thriller 1988, USSR
Lilac Ball 6.1
Lilac Ball Lilovyy shar
Sci-Fi, Family, Fantasy 1987, USSR
Gostya iz buduschego 7.8
Gostya iz buduschego
Adventure, Children's, Sci-Fi, 1985, USSR
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