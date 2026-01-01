Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Natalya Guseva
Natalya Guseva
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalya Guseva
Natalya Guseva
Natalya Guseva
Date of Birth
15 February 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Science-fiction heroine
,
Voice actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.8
Gostya iz buduschego
(1985)
6.7
Volya vselennoy
(1988)
6.2
Den rozhdeniya Alisy
(2008)
Filmography
6.2
Den rozhdeniya Alisy
Den rozhdeniya Alisy
Children's, Animation
2008, Russia
Watch trailer
6.7
Volya vselennoy
Volya vselennoy
Drama, Thriller
1988, USSR
6.1
Lilac Ball
Lilovyy shar
Sci-Fi, Family, Fantasy
1987, USSR
7.8
Gostya iz buduschego
Adventure, Children's, Sci-Fi,
1985, USSR
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree