Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Gusev

Actor type
Science-fiction hero, Fantasy hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Lilac Ball 6.1
Lilac Ball (1987)
Provincialka 0.0
Provincialka (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Provincialka
Provincialka
Drama, Romantic 2015, Russia
Lilac Ball 6.1
Lilac Ball Lilovyy shar
Sci-Fi, Family, Fantasy 1987, USSR
