Aleksandr Gusev
Actor type
Science-fiction hero, Fantasy hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.1
Lilac Ball
(1987)
0.0
Provincialka
(2015)
Provincialka
Drama, Romantic
2015, Russia
6.1
Lilac Ball
Lilovyy shar
Sci-Fi, Family, Fantasy
1987, USSR
