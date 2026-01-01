Menu
Marcelino Yanahuaya
Marcelino Yanahuaya
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.1
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
Year
All
1969
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
Blood of the Condor
Yawar mallku
Crime, Drama
1969, Bolivia
