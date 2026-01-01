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Axel Siefer Axel Siefer
Kinoafisha Persons Axel Siefer

Axel Siefer

Axel Siefer

Date of Birth
28 April 1951
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Cinderella 6.4
Cinderella (2011)
Entdeckung der Currywurst, Die 5.7
Entdeckung der Currywurst, Die (2008)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Cinderella 6.4
Cinderella Aschenputtel
Children's 2011, Germany
Entdeckung der Currywurst, Die 5.7
Entdeckung der Currywurst, Die Entdeckung der Currywurst, Die
Drama 2008, Germany
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