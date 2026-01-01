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About
Filmography
Axel Siefer
Axel Siefer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Axel Siefer
Axel Siefer
Axel Siefer
Date of Birth
28 April 1951
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.4
Cinderella
(2011)
5.7
Entdeckung der Currywurst, Die
(2008)
Filmography
Genre
All
Children's
Drama
Year
All
2011
2008
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.4
Cinderella
Aschenputtel
Children's
2011, Germany
5.7
Entdeckung der Currywurst, Die
Entdeckung der Currywurst, Die
Drama
2008, Germany
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