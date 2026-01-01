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Jaroslava Schallerová Jaroslava Schallerová
Kinoafisha Persons Jaroslava Schallerová

Jaroslava Schallerová

Jaroslava Schallerová

Date of Birth
25 April 1956
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Hotel Pacific 7.2
Hotel Pacific (1975)
Valerie and Her Week of Wonders 7.1
Valerie and Her Week of Wonders (1970)
The Little Mermaid 7.1
The Little Mermaid (1976)

Filmography

Písen o stromu a ruzi 1.9
Písen o stromu a ruzi Písen o stromu a ruzi
Drama 1978, Czechoslovakia
Waiting for the Rain 6.8
Waiting for the Rain Cekání na dést
Drama, Romantic 1978, Czechoslovakia
The Little Mermaid 7.1
The Little Mermaid Malá morská víla
Drama, Family, Fantasy 1976, Czechoslovakia / USSR
Hotel Pacific 7.2
Hotel Pacific Zaklete rewiry
Drama 1975, Czechoslovakia / Poland
Love 6.5
Love Láska
Romantic 1973, Czechoslovakia
Agnus dei 6.4
Agnus dei Égi bárány
Drama, War 1971, Hungary
Valerie and Her Week of Wonders 7.1
Valerie and Her Week of Wonders Valerie a tаden divu
Horror, Fantasy, Drama, Adventure 1970, Czechoslovakia
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