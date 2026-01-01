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Filmography
Jaroslava Schallerová
Jaroslava Schallerová
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jaroslava Schallerová
Jaroslava Schallerová
Jaroslava Schallerová
Date of Birth
25 April 1956
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
7.2
Hotel Pacific
(1975)
7.1
Valerie and Her Week of Wonders
(1970)
7.1
The Little Mermaid
(1976)
Filmography
1.9
Písen o stromu a ruzi
Písen o stromu a ruzi
Drama
1978, Czechoslovakia
6.8
Waiting for the Rain
Cekání na dést
Drama, Romantic
1978, Czechoslovakia
7.1
The Little Mermaid
Malá morská víla
Drama, Family, Fantasy
1976, Czechoslovakia / USSR
7.2
Hotel Pacific
Zaklete rewiry
Drama
1975, Czechoslovakia / Poland
6.5
Love
Láska
Romantic
1973, Czechoslovakia
6.4
Agnus dei
Égi bárány
Drama, War
1971, Hungary
7.1
Valerie and Her Week of Wonders
Valerie a tаden divu
Horror, Fantasy, Drama, Adventure
1970, Czechoslovakia
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