Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Eva Kuen
Eva Kuen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eva Kuen
Eva Kuen
Eva Kuen
Date of Birth
1 January 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.8
Brothers of the Wind
(2015)
6.6
Lubo
(2023)
Filmography
6.6
Lubo
Lubo
Drama
2023, Italy / Switzerland
6.8
Brothers of the Wind
Brothers of the Wind
Family, Drama, Adventure
2015, Austria
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree