Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marc Lavoine Marc Lavoine
Kinoafisha Persons Marc Lavoine

Marc Lavoine

Marc Lavoine

Date of Birth
6 August 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Composer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Voice actor

Popular Films

Crossing Lines 7.4
Crossing Lines (2013)
Hell 7.1
Hell (1994)
Ma maman est en Amérique, elle a rencontré Buffalo Bill 6.9
Ma maman est en Amérique, elle a rencontré Buffalo Bill (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
I3P 4.8
I3P
Crime 2022, France
Kepler(s) 5.5
Kepler(s)
Drama, Crime, Detective 2019, France
The Grad Job 5.4
The Grad Job À toute épreuve
Comedy 2014, France
Crossing Lines 7.4
Crossing Lines
Drama, Action, Crime 2013, France
Ma maman est en Amérique, elle a rencontré Buffalo Bill 6.9
Ma maman est en Amérique, elle a rencontré Buffalo Bill Ma maman est en Amérique, elle a rencontré Buffalo Bill
Animation 2013, France / Luxembourg
Coeur des hommes, Le 6.5
Coeur des hommes, Le Coeur des hommes, Le
Romantic, Comedy 2003, France
Le Double de ma moitié 5.4
Le Double de ma moitié Le double de ma moitié
Comedy 1999, France
Hell 7.1
Hell L'enfer
Crime, Drama, Thriller 1994, France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more