Marc Lavoine
Marc Lavoine
Date of Birth
6 August 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Composer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Voice actor
Popular Films
7.4
Crossing Lines
(2013)
7.1
Hell
(1994)
6.9
Ma maman est en Amérique, elle a rencontré Buffalo Bill
(2013)
Filmography
Actor
8
4.8
I3P
Crime
2022, France
5.5
Kepler(s)
Drama, Crime, Detective
2019, France
5.4
The Grad Job
À toute épreuve
Comedy
2014, France
7.4
Crossing Lines
Drama, Action, Crime
2013, France
6.9
Ma maman est en Amérique, elle a rencontré Buffalo Bill
Ma maman est en Amérique, elle a rencontré Buffalo Bill
Animation
2013, France / Luxembourg
6.5
Coeur des hommes, Le
Coeur des hommes, Le
Romantic, Comedy
2003, France
5.4
Le Double de ma moitié
Le double de ma moitié
Comedy
1999, France
7.1
Hell
L'enfer
Crime, Drama, Thriller
1994, France
