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Kinoafisha Persons Janet Gaynor Awards

Awards and nominations of Janet Gaynor

Janet Gaynor
Awards and nominations of Janet Gaynor
Academy Awards, USA 1929 Academy Awards, USA 1929
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1938 Academy Awards, USA 1938
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
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