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Janet Gaynor
Awards
Awards and nominations of Janet Gaynor
Janet Gaynor
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Janet Gaynor
Academy Awards, USA 1929
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1938
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
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