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About
Filmography
Liliya Tolmachyova
Liliya Tolmachyova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liliya Tolmachyova
Liliya Tolmachyova
Liliya Tolmachyova
Date of Birth
6 June 1932
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
25 August 2013
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.9
Na dne
(1972)
7.5
A Noisy Day
(1960)
7.3
Podpasok s ogurtsom
(1979)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
1979
1972
1965
1960
All
4
Films
4
Actress
4
7.3
Podpasok s ogurtsom
Podpasok s ogurtsom
Crime
1979, USSR
7.9
Na dne
Na dne
Drama
1972, USSR
7.1
The Bridge Is Built
Stroitsya most
Drama
1965, USSR
7.5
A Noisy Day
Shumnyy den
Romantic, Comedy
1960, USSR
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