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Liliya Tolmachyova Liliya Tolmachyova
Kinoafisha Persons Liliya Tolmachyova

Liliya Tolmachyova

Liliya Tolmachyova

Date of Birth
6 June 1932
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
25 August 2013
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Na dne 7.9
Na dne (1972)
A Noisy Day 7.5
A Noisy Day (1960)
Podpasok s ogurtsom 7.3
Podpasok s ogurtsom (1979)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Podpasok s ogurtsom 7.3
Podpasok s ogurtsom Podpasok s ogurtsom
Crime 1979, USSR
Na dne 7.9
Na dne Na dne
Drama 1972, USSR
The Bridge Is Built 7.1
The Bridge Is Built Stroitsya most
Drama 1965, USSR
A Noisy Day 7.5
A Noisy Day Shumnyy den
Romantic, Comedy 1960, USSR
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