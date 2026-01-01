Marcelle Hainia

Menu
Date of Birth
13 November 1896
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
9 August 1968
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Rififi 8.1
Rififi (1955)
Boudu Saved from Drowning 7.3
Boudu Saved from Drowning (1932)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Rififi 8.1
Rififi Du rififi chez les hommes
Crime, Drama, Thriller 1955, France
Boudu Saved from Drowning 7.3
Boudu Saved from Drowning Boudu sauvé des eaux
Comedy 1932, France
