Marcelle Hainia
Date of Birth
13 November 1896
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
9 August 1968
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.1
Rififi
(1955)
7.3
Boudu Saved from Drowning
(1932)
Filmography
8.1
Rififi
Du rififi chez les hommes
Crime, Drama, Thriller
1955, France
7.3
Boudu Saved from Drowning
Boudu sauvé des eaux
Comedy
1932, France
