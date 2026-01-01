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Eliezer Arias Eliezer Arias
Kinoafisha Persons Eliezer Arias

Eliezer Arias

Eliezer Arias

Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer

Popular Films

The Silence of the Flies 8.5
The Silence of the Flies (2013)

Filmography

The Silence of the Flies 8.5
The Silence of the Flies The Silence of the Flies
Documentary, Drama 2013, Venezuela
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