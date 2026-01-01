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Eliezer Arias
Eliezer Arias
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eliezer Arias
Eliezer Arias
Eliezer Arias
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer
Popular Films
8.5
The Silence of the Flies
(2013)
Filmography
8.5
The Silence of the Flies
The Silence of the Flies
Documentary, Drama
2013, Venezuela
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