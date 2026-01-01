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Edith Massey
Edith Massey
Kinoafisha
Persons
Edith Massey
Edith Massey
Edith Massey
Date of Birth
28 May 1918
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
24 October 1984
Occupation
Actress, Composer
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.0
Polyester
(1981)
6.0
Pink Flamingos
(1972)
Filmography
7
Polyester
Polyester
Comedy
1981, USA
6
Pink Flamingos
Pink Flamingos
Comedy, Crime
1972, USA
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