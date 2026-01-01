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Edith Massey Edith Massey
Kinoafisha Persons Edith Massey

Edith Massey

Edith Massey

Date of Birth
28 May 1918
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
24 October 1984
Occupation
Actress, Composer
Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

Polyester 7.0
Polyester (1981)
Pink Flamingos 6.0
Pink Flamingos (1972)

Filmography

Polyester 7
Polyester Polyester
Comedy 1981, USA
Pink Flamingos 6
Pink Flamingos Pink Flamingos
Comedy, Crime 1972, USA
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