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Mary Vivian Pearce Mary Vivian Pearce
Kinoafisha Persons Mary Vivian Pearce

Mary Vivian Pearce

Mary Vivian Pearce

Date of Birth
9 November 1947
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Polyester 7.0
Polyester (1981)
Pecker 6.4
Pecker (1998)
Pink Flamingos 6.0
Pink Flamingos (1972)

Filmography

Pecker 6.4
Pecker Pecker
Comedy, Drama 1998, USA
Polyester 7
Polyester Polyester
Comedy 1981, USA
Pink Flamingos 6
Pink Flamingos Pink Flamingos
Comedy, Crime 1972, USA
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