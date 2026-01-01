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Filmography
Mary Vivian Pearce
Mary Vivian Pearce
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mary Vivian Pearce
Mary Vivian Pearce
Mary Vivian Pearce
Date of Birth
9 November 1947
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.0
Polyester
(1981)
6.4
Pecker
(1998)
6.0
Pink Flamingos
(1972)
Filmography
6.4
Pecker
Pecker
Comedy, Drama
1998, USA
7
Polyester
Polyester
Comedy
1981, USA
6
Pink Flamingos
Pink Flamingos
Comedy, Crime
1972, USA
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