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Luciano Catenacci Luciano Catenacci
Kinoafisha Persons Luciano Catenacci

Luciano Catenacci

Luciano Catenacci

Date of Birth
15 April 1933
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
4 October 1990
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Black Jesus 6.6
Black Jesus (1968)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Black Jesus 6.6
Black Jesus Seduto alla sua destra
Drama 1968, Italy
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