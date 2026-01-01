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About
Filmography
Luciano Catenacci
Luciano Catenacci
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luciano Catenacci
Luciano Catenacci
Luciano Catenacci
Date of Birth
15 April 1933
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
4 October 1990
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.6
Black Jesus
(1968)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
1968
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.6
Black Jesus
Seduto alla sua destra
Drama
1968, Italy
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