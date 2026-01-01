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Filmography
Lehel Kovács
Lehel Kovács
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lehel Kovács
Lehel Kovács
Lehel Kovács
Date of Birth
6 October 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.6
Liza the Fox-Fairy
(2015)
7.2
Kincsem
(2017)
6.9
Fever at Dawn
(2015)
Filmography
6.1
Hab
Hab
Comedy, Romantic
2020, Hungary
7.2
Kincsem
Kincsem
Adventure, History
2017, Hungary
6.9
Fever at Dawn
Hajnali láz
Drama
2015, Israel / Sweden / Hungary
7.6
Liza the Fox-Fairy
Liza, a rókatündér
Fantasy, Romantic, Comedy
2015, Hungary
6.7
The Exam
A vizsga
Drama, Thriller
2011, Hungary
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