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Lehel Kovács Lehel Kovács
Kinoafisha Persons Lehel Kovács

Lehel Kovács

Lehel Kovács

Date of Birth
6 October 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Liza the Fox-Fairy 7.6
Liza the Fox-Fairy (2015)
Kincsem 7.2
Kincsem (2017)
Fever at Dawn 6.9
Fever at Dawn (2015)

Filmography

Hab 6.1
Hab Hab
Comedy, Romantic 2020, Hungary
Kincsem 7.2
Kincsem Kincsem
Adventure, History 2017, Hungary
Fever at Dawn 6.9
Fever at Dawn Hajnali láz
Drama 2015, Israel / Sweden / Hungary
Liza the Fox-Fairy 7.6
Liza the Fox-Fairy Liza, a rókatündér
Fantasy, Romantic, Comedy 2015, Hungary
The Exam 6.7
The Exam A vizsga
Drama, Thriller 2011, Hungary
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