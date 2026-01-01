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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Luis Gnecco
Luis Gnecco
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luis Gnecco
Luis Gnecco
Luis Gnecco
Date of Birth
12 December 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.8
Fugitives
(2011)
7.6
The Two Popes
(2019)
7.2
A Fantastic Woman
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
History
Music
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2012
2011
2007
2005
1993
All
11
Films
10
TV Shows
1
Actress
11
6.5
Nobody Knows I'm Here
Nadie Sabe Que Estoy Aquí
Drama, Music
2020, Chile
6.1
Into the Labyrinth
L'uomo del labirinto / Into the Labyrinth
Thriller
2019, Italy
Watch trailer
7.6
The Two Popes
The Two Popes
Drama, Comedy, Biography
2019, Great Britain / Italy / Argentina / USA
6.8
The Angel
El Ángel
Biography, Drama, Crime
2018, Argentina / Spain
Watch trailer
7.2
A Fantastic Woman
Una Mujer Fantástica
Drama
2017, Chile / Germany / Spain / USA
6.9
Neruda
Neruda
Biography, Crime, Drama
2016, France / Spain / Argentina / Chile
7.1
No
No
Drama
2012, Chile / France / USA
Watch trailer
7.8
Fugitives
Drama, Action, Crime
2011, Chile
6.1
The Black Pimpernel
The Black Pimpernel / Svarta nejlikan
Romantic, History, Drama, Thriller
2007, Denmark / Mexico / Sweden
6.7
Time Off
Parentesis
Drama
2005, Chile
6.6
Johnny One Hundred Pesos
Johnny 100 Pesos
Crime, Drama, Thriller
1993, Chile / Mexico
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