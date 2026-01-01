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Luis Gnecco Luis Gnecco
Kinoafisha Persons Luis Gnecco

Luis Gnecco

Luis Gnecco

Date of Birth
12 December 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Fugitives 7.8
Fugitives (2011)
The Two Popes 7.6
The Two Popes (2019)
A Fantastic Woman 7.2
A Fantastic Woman (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Nobody Knows I'm Here 6.5
Nobody Knows I'm Here Nadie Sabe Que Estoy Aquí
Drama, Music 2020, Chile
Into the Labyrinth 6.1
Into the Labyrinth L'uomo del labirinto / Into the Labyrinth
Thriller 2019, Italy
Watch trailer
The Two Popes 7.6
The Two Popes The Two Popes
Drama, Comedy, Biography 2019, Great Britain / Italy / Argentina / USA
The Angel 6.8
The Angel El Ángel
Biography, Drama, Crime 2018, Argentina / Spain
Watch trailer
A Fantastic Woman 7.2
A Fantastic Woman Una Mujer Fantástica
Drama 2017, Chile / Germany / Spain / USA
Neruda 6.9
Neruda Neruda
Biography, Crime, Drama 2016, France / Spain / Argentina / Chile
No 7.1
No No
Drama 2012, Chile / France / USA
Watch trailer
Fugitives 7.8
Fugitives
Drama, Action, Crime 2011, Chile
The Black Pimpernel 6.1
The Black Pimpernel The Black Pimpernel / Svarta nejlikan
Romantic, History, Drama, Thriller 2007, Denmark / Mexico / Sweden
Time Off 6.7
Time Off Parentesis
Drama 2005, Chile
Johnny One Hundred Pesos 6.6
Johnny One Hundred Pesos Johnny 100 Pesos
Crime, Drama, Thriller 1993, Chile / Mexico
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