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Michel Melamed
Michel Melamed
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michel Melamed
Michel Melamed
Michel Melamed
Date of Birth
10 March 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.4
Vermelho Russo
(2016)
Filmography
6.4
Vermelho Russo
Vermelho Russo
Drama
2016, Brazil / Portugal / Russia
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