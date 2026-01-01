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Michel Melamed Michel Melamed
Kinoafisha Persons Michel Melamed

Michel Melamed

Michel Melamed

Date of Birth
10 March 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Vermelho Russo 6.4
Vermelho Russo (2016)

Filmography

Vermelho Russo 6.4
Vermelho Russo Vermelho Russo
Drama 2016, Brazil / Portugal / Russia
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