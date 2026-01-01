Menu
Aleksandra Teryokhina

Date of Birth
23 February 1916
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
18 October 1993
Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

Tanya 6.1
Tanya (1940)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Tanya 6.1
Tanya Svetlyy put
Comedy, Musical 1940, USSR
