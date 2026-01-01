Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandra Teryokhina
Aleksandra Teryokhina
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandra Teryokhina
Aleksandra Teryokhina
Aleksandra Teryokhina
Date of Birth
23 February 1916
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
18 October 1993
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.1
Tanya
(1940)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Musical
Year
All
1940
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.1
Tanya
Svetlyy put
Comedy, Musical
1940, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree