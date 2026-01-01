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Alan Curtis Alan Curtis
Kinoafisha Persons Alan Curtis

Alan Curtis

Alan Curtis

Date of Birth
24 July 1909
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
2 February 1953
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

High Sierra 7.5
High Sierra (1941)
Phantom Lady 7.2
Phantom Lady (1944)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Phantom Lady 7.2
Phantom Lady Phantom Lady
Film-Noir, Drama, Crime 1944, USA
High Sierra 7.5
High Sierra High Sierra
Film-Noir, Action, Thriller, Drama 1941, USA
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