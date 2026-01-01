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About
Filmography
Alan Curtis
Alan Curtis
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alan Curtis
Alan Curtis
Alan Curtis
Date of Birth
24 July 1909
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
2 February 1953
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.5
High Sierra
(1941)
7.2
Phantom Lady
(1944)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Crime
Drama
Film-Noir
Thriller
Year
All
1944
1941
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
7.2
Phantom Lady
Phantom Lady
Film-Noir, Drama, Crime
1944, USA
7.5
High Sierra
High Sierra
Film-Noir, Action, Thriller, Drama
1941, USA
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