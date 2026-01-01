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Leonid Margolin
Leonid Margolin Leonid Margolin
Kinoafisha Persons Leonid Margolin

Leonid Margolin

Leonid Margolin

Date of Birth
20 August 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Writer, Director

Popular Films

Zdravstvuyte, vam pora 7.3
Zdravstvuyte, vam pora (2022)
Bednyy oligarh 7.1
Bednyy oligarh (2022)
V aktivnom poiske 7.1
V aktivnom poiske (2021)

Filmography

Zdravstvuyte, vam pora 7.3
Zdravstvuyte, vam pora
Comedy 2022, Russia
Bednyy oligarh 7.1
Bednyy oligarh
Comedy, Drama 2022, Russia
Nagiev on Vacation 5.8
Nagiev on Vacation
Comedy 2021, Russia
V aktivnom poiske 7.1
V aktivnom poiske
Comedy 2021, Russia
Lyubov v zharkie nedeli 5.1
Lyubov v zharkie nedeli
Comedy, Romantic 2021, Russia
Nagiev na karantine 6.2
Nagiev na karantine
Comedy 2020, Russia
Love in Hot Weeks 5.1
Love in Hot Weeks
Comedy 2020, Russia
Lyubov v rabochie nedeli 5.1
Lyubov v rabochie nedeli
Comedy, Romantic 2020, Russia
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