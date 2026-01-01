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About
Leonid Margolin
Leonid Margolin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leonid Margolin
Leonid Margolin
Leonid Margolin
Date of Birth
20 August 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Writer, Director
Popular Films
7.3
Zdravstvuyte, vam pora
(2022)
7.1
Bednyy oligarh
(2022)
7.1
V aktivnom poiske
(2021)
Filmography
7.3
Zdravstvuyte, vam pora
Comedy
2022, Russia
7.1
Bednyy oligarh
Comedy, Drama
2022, Russia
5.8
Nagiev on Vacation
Comedy
2021, Russia
7.1
V aktivnom poiske
Comedy
2021, Russia
5.1
Lyubov v zharkie nedeli
Comedy, Romantic
2021, Russia
6.2
Nagiev na karantine
Comedy
2020, Russia
5.1
Love in Hot Weeks
Comedy
2020, Russia
5.1
Lyubov v rabochie nedeli
Comedy, Romantic
2020, Russia
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