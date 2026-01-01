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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Michael Petroni
Michael Petroni
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Petroni
Michael Petroni
Michael Petroni
Date of Birth
1 January 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Writer, Actor, Producer
Popular Films
7.7
The Book Thief
(2014)
7.1
Messiah
(2020)
7.1
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
(2010)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2020
2015
2014
2011
2010
2008
2007
2002
All
12
Films
10
TV Shows
2
Writer
11
Director
3
Producer
2
Creator
1
6.3
The Pope's Exorcist
The Pope's Exorcist
Horror, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Messiah
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2020, USA
5.9
Backtrack
Backtrack
Thriller
2015, Australia
7.7
The Book Thief
The Book Thief
Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
7
The Little Death
The Little Death
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2014, Australia
6.7
The Rite
The Rite
Drama, Thriller, Horror
2011, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
Adventure
2010, Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.8
Possession
Possession
Horror, Thriller, Drama, Romantic
2008, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Masters of Science Fiction
Drama, Sci-Fi
2007, USA
6.3
Queen of the Damned
Queen of the Damned
Horror, Fantasy
2002, USA / Australia
6.4
Till Human Voices Wake Us
Till Human Voices Wake Us
Drama, Romantic
2002, Australia
6.9
The Dangerous Lives of Altar Boys
The Dangerous Lives of Altar Boys
Comedy, Drama
2002, USA
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