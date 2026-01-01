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Michael Petroni Michael Petroni
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Petroni

Michael Petroni

Michael Petroni

Date of Birth
1 January 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Writer, Actor, Producer

Popular Films

The Book Thief 7.7
The Book Thief (2014)
Messiah 7.1
Messiah (2020)
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader 7.1
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Pope's Exorcist 6.3
The Pope's Exorcist The Pope's Exorcist
Horror, Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Messiah 7.1
Messiah
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2020, USA
Backtrack 5.9
Backtrack Backtrack
Thriller 2015, Australia
The Book Thief 7.7
The Book Thief The Book Thief
Drama 2014, USA
Watch trailer
The Little Death 7
The Little Death The Little Death
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2014, Australia
The Rite 6.7
The Rite The Rite
Drama, Thriller, Horror 2011, USA
Watch trailer
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader 7.1
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
Adventure 2010, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Possession 5.8
Possession Possession
Horror, Thriller, Drama, Romantic 2008, USA
Watch trailer
Masters of Science Fiction 7.1
Masters of Science Fiction
Drama, Sci-Fi 2007, USA
Queen of the Damned 6.3
Queen of the Damned Queen of the Damned
Horror, Fantasy 2002, USA / Australia
Till Human Voices Wake Us 6.4
Till Human Voices Wake Us Till Human Voices Wake Us
Drama, Romantic 2002, Australia
The Dangerous Lives of Altar Boys 6.9
The Dangerous Lives of Altar Boys The Dangerous Lives of Altar Boys
Comedy, Drama 2002, USA
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