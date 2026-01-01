Menu
Aleksei Blokhin
Aleksei Blokhin
Aleksei Blokhin
Aleksei Blokhin
Aleksei Blokhin
Date of Birth
13 March 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.9
Private Life
(1982)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
1982
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.9
Private Life
Chastnaya zhizn
Drama
1982, USSR
