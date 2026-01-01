Menu
Aleksei Blokhin

Date of Birth
13 March 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Private Life 6.9
Private Life (1982)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Private Life 6.9
Private Life Chastnaya zhizn
Drama 1982, USSR
