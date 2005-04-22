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Norman Bird Norman Bird
Kinoafisha Persons Norman Bird

Norman Bird

Norman Bird

Date of Birth
30 October 1924
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
22 April 2005
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Victim 7.9
Victim (1961)
The Hill 7.9
The Hill (1965)
The Lord of the Rings 6.8
The Lord of the Rings (1978)

Filmography

The Lord of the Rings 6.8
The Lord of the Rings The Lord of the Rings
Drama, Fantasy, Adventure, Animation 1978, USA
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The Hill 7.9
The Hill The Hil
Drama, War 1965, USA
Victim 7.9
Victim Victim
Film-Noir, Drama 1961, Great Britain
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