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Filmography
Norman Bird
Norman Bird
Kinoafisha
Persons
Norman Bird
Norman Bird
Norman Bird
Date of Birth
30 October 1924
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
22 April 2005
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.9
Victim
(1961)
7.9
The Hill
(1965)
6.8
The Lord of the Rings
(1978)
Filmography
6.8
The Lord of the Rings
The Lord of the Rings
Drama, Fantasy, Adventure, Animation
1978, USA
Watch trailer
7.9
The Hill
The Hil
Drama, War
1965, USA
7.9
Victim
Victim
Film-Noir, Drama
1961, Great Britain
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