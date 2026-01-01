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Filmography
Luisa Ferida
Luisa Ferida
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luisa Ferida
Luisa Ferida
Luisa Ferida
Date of Birth
18 March 1914
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
30 April 1945
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Fantasy hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.4
La corona di ferro
(1941)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Fantasy
Year
All
1941
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.4
La corona di ferro
La corona di ferro
Fantasy, Adventure
1941, Italy
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