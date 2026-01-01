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Luisa Ferida Luisa Ferida
Kinoafisha Persons Luisa Ferida

Luisa Ferida

Luisa Ferida

Date of Birth
18 March 1914
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
30 April 1945
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Fantasy hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

La corona di ferro 6.4
La corona di ferro (1941)

Filmography

Genre
Year
La corona di ferro 6.4
La corona di ferro La corona di ferro
Fantasy, Adventure 1941, Italy
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