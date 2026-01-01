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Moscow, RU
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About
Filmography
Xaver Hutter
Xaver Hutter
Kinoafisha
Persons
Xaver Hutter
Xaver Hutter
Xaver Hutter
Date of Birth
12 March 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Thriller hero
Popular Films
5.2
Silent Resident
(2007)
Filmography
5.2
Silent Resident
Weisse Lilien
Thriller
2007, Austria / Germany / Luxembourg / Hungary
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