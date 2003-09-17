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Leonid Maryagin
Leonid Maryagin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leonid Maryagin
Leonid Maryagin
Leonid Maryagin
Date of Birth
26 February 1937
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
17 September 2003
Occupation
Director, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.5
Flight Is Postponed
(1974)
6.9
The Uninvited Friend
(1981)
6.7
Citizen Nikanorova Waits for You
(1978)
Filmography
5.7
Lyubov zla
Lyubov zla
Comedy
1999, Russia
6.4
Bukharin, An Enemy of the People
Public Enemy Bukharin
Drama
1990, USSR
6.9
The Uninvited Friend
Nezvanyy drug
Drama
1981, USSR
6.7
Citizen Nikanorova Waits for You
Vas ozhidayet grazhdanka Nikanorova
Romantic, Drama, Comedy
1978, USSR
7.5
Flight Is Postponed
Vylet zaderzhivayetsya
Romantic
1974, USSR
6.6
Dvoe v puti
Dvoe v puti
Romantic
1973, USSR
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