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Leonid Maryagin Leonid Maryagin
Kinoafisha Persons Leonid Maryagin

Leonid Maryagin

Leonid Maryagin

Date of Birth
26 February 1937
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
17 September 2003
Occupation
Director, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

Flight Is Postponed 7.5
Flight Is Postponed (1974)
The Uninvited Friend 6.9
The Uninvited Friend (1981)
Citizen Nikanorova Waits for You 6.7
Citizen Nikanorova Waits for You (1978)

Filmography

Lyubov zla 5.7
Lyubov zla Lyubov zla
Comedy 1999, Russia
Bukharin, An Enemy of the People 6.4
Bukharin, An Enemy of the People Public Enemy Bukharin
Drama 1990, USSR
The Uninvited Friend 6.9
The Uninvited Friend Nezvanyy drug
Drama 1981, USSR
Citizen Nikanorova Waits for You 6.7
Citizen Nikanorova Waits for You Vas ozhidayet grazhdanka Nikanorova
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 1978, USSR
Flight Is Postponed 7.5
Flight Is Postponed Vylet zaderzhivayetsya
Romantic 1974, USSR
Dvoe v puti 6.6
Dvoe v puti Dvoe v puti
Romantic 1973, USSR
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