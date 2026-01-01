Menu
Mehdi Ganji
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.0
I Want to Be a King
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Documentary
Drama
Year
All
2015
All
1
Films
1
Writer
1
Director
1
