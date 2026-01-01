Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Matthieu Schaller
Matthieu Schaller
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matthieu Schaller
Matthieu Schaller
Matthieu Schaller
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.7
The Measure of a Man
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2016
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.7
The Measure of a Man
La loi du marché
Drama
2016, France
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree