Aleksey Zolotnitskiy
Aleksey Zolotnitskiy
Aleksey Zolotnitskiy
Aleksey Zolotnitskiy
Aleksey Zolotnitskiy
Date of Birth
16 July 1946
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.8
Desyat Negrityat
(1987)
7.5
The Tale of Tsar Saltan
(1984)
6.4
Den komandira divizii
(1983)
5.3
Big Trap or Solo for a Cat Under the Full Moon
Big Trap or Solo for a Cat Under the Full Moon
Romantic, Drama
1992, Russia
5.3
Sheremetyevo 2
Sheremetyevo 2
Drama
1990, USSR
7.8
Desyat Negrityat
Desyat negrityat
Thriller, Detective, Drama
1987, USSR
5.7
I Have Done Everything I Could
Ya sdelal vsyo, chto mog
Drama, War
1987, USSR
7.5
The Tale of Tsar Saltan
The Tale of Tsar Saltan
Animation, Fantasy
1984, USSR
6.4
Den komandira divizii
Den komandira divizii
Drama, War
1983, USSR
6.4
Ozhidanie polkovnika Shalygina
Ozhidanie polkovnika Shalygina
War
1981, USSR
5.8
Myatezhnyy «Orion»
Myatezhnyy «Orion»
Adventure
1978, USSR
6.1
Waiting for a miracle
Waiting for a miracle
Drama
1975, USSR
Nalim
Short, Comedy
1953, USSR
