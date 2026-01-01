Aleksey Zolotnitskiy

Menu
Date of Birth
16 July 1946
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Desyat Negrityat 7.8
Desyat Negrityat (1987)
The Tale of Tsar Saltan 7.5
The Tale of Tsar Saltan (1984)
Den komandira divizii 6.4
Den komandira divizii (1983)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Big Trap or Solo for a Cat Under the Full Moon 5.3
Big Trap or Solo for a Cat Under the Full Moon Big Trap or Solo for a Cat Under the Full Moon
Romantic, Drama 1992, Russia
Sheremetyevo 2 5.3
Sheremetyevo 2 Sheremetyevo 2
Drama 1990, USSR
Desyat Negrityat 7.8
Desyat Negrityat Desyat negrityat
Thriller, Detective, Drama 1987, USSR
5.7
I Have Done Everything I Could Ya sdelal vsyo, chto mog
Drama, War 1987, USSR
The Tale of Tsar Saltan 7.5
The Tale of Tsar Saltan The Tale of Tsar Saltan
Animation, Fantasy 1984, USSR
Den komandira divizii 6.4
Den komandira divizii Den komandira divizii
Drama, War 1983, USSR
Ozhidanie polkovnika Shalygina 6.4
Ozhidanie polkovnika Shalygina Ozhidanie polkovnika Shalygina
War 1981, USSR
Myatezhnyy «Orion» 5.8
Myatezhnyy «Orion» Myatezhnyy «Orion»
Adventure 1978, USSR
Waiting for a miracle 6.1
Waiting for a miracle Waiting for a miracle
Drama 1975, USSR
Nalim
Short, Comedy 1953, USSR
