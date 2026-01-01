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Keijirō Morozumi Keijirō Morozumi
Kinoafisha Persons Keijirō Morozumi

Keijirō Morozumi

Keijirō Morozumi

Date of Birth
21 December 1925
Age
100 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Good Morning 7.8
Good Morning (1959)
My Face Red in the Sunset 6.6
My Face Red in the Sunset (1961)

Filmography

My Face Red in the Sunset 6.6
My Face Red in the Sunset Yûhi ni akai ore no kao
Drama 1961, Japan
Good Morning 7.8
Good Morning Ohayô
Comedy, Drama, Family 1959, Japan
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