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Filmography
Keijirō Morozumi
Keijirō Morozumi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Keijirō Morozumi
Keijirō Morozumi
Keijirō Morozumi
Date of Birth
21 December 1925
Age
100 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.8
Good Morning
(1959)
6.6
My Face Red in the Sunset
(1961)
Filmography
6.6
My Face Red in the Sunset
Yûhi ni akai ore no kao
Drama
1961, Japan
7.8
Good Morning
Ohayô
Comedy, Drama, Family
1959, Japan
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