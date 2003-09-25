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Yuri Senkevich Yuri Senkevich
Kinoafisha Persons Yuri Senkevich

Yuri Senkevich

Yuri Senkevich

Date of Birth
4 March 1937
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
25 September 2003
Actor type
Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Little Mermaid 7.2
The Little Mermaid (1976)
Vam telegramma 6.6
Vam telegramma (1983)

Filmography

Vam telegramma 6.6
Vam telegramma Vam telegramma
Romantic 1983, USSR
The Little Mermaid 7.2
The Little Mermaid Rusalochka
Romantic, Family, Musical 1976, USSR / Bulgaria
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