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Filmography
Yuri Senkevich
Yuri Senkevich
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuri Senkevich
Yuri Senkevich
Yuri Senkevich
Date of Birth
4 March 1937
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
25 September 2003
Actor type
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.2
The Little Mermaid
(1976)
6.6
Vam telegramma
(1983)
Filmography
6.6
Vam telegramma
Vam telegramma
Romantic
1983, USSR
7.2
The Little Mermaid
Rusalochka
Romantic, Family, Musical
1976, USSR / Bulgaria
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