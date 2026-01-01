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Linette Doherty
Linette Doherty
Kinoafisha
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Linette Doherty
Linette Doherty
Linette Doherty
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.3
The Waiting Room
(2015)
Filmography
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Biography
Drama
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2015
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1
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1
Actor
1
6.3
The Waiting Room
The Waiting Room
Biography, History, Drama
2015, Canada / Bosnia and Herzegovina / Croatia
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