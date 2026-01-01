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About
Filmography
Ma-Anne Dionisio
Ma-Anne Dionisio
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ma-Anne Dionisio
Ma-Anne Dionisio
Ma-Anne Dionisio
Date of Birth
16 July 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.3
The Waiting Room
(2015)
5.2
Recipe for Romance
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Drama
History
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2015
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
5.2
Recipe for Romance
Recipe for Romance
Romantic
2025, Canada
6.3
The Waiting Room
The Waiting Room
Biography, History, Drama
2015, Canada / Bosnia and Herzegovina / Croatia
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