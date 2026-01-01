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Ma-Anne Dionisio Ma-Anne Dionisio
Kinoafisha Persons Ma-Anne Dionisio

Ma-Anne Dionisio

Ma-Anne Dionisio

Date of Birth
16 July 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

6.3
The Waiting Room (2015)
5.2
Recipe for Romance (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
5.2
Recipe for Romance Recipe for Romance
Romantic 2025, Canada
6.3
The Waiting Room The Waiting Room
Biography, History, Drama 2015, Canada / Bosnia and Herzegovina / Croatia
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