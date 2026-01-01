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Lauri Nebel Lauri Nebel
Kinoafisha Persons Lauri Nebel

Lauri Nebel

Lauri Nebel

Date of Birth
11 October 1948
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, The Adventurer, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Secret Society of Souptown 6.6
The Secret Society of Souptown (2015)
The Weekenders 6.0
The Weekenders (2023)
Good Hands 5.9
Good Hands (2001)

Filmography

The Weekenders 6
The Weekenders Suvitajad
Comedy 2023, Estonia
The Secret Society of Souptown 6.6
The Secret Society of Souptown Supilinna Salaselts
Adventure, Family 2015, Estonia
Good Hands 5.9
Good Hands Head käed
Drama, Comedy 2001, Estonia / Latvia
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