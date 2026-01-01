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Filmography
Lauri Nebel
Lauri Nebel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lauri Nebel
Lauri Nebel
Lauri Nebel
Date of Birth
11 October 1948
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.6
The Secret Society of Souptown
(2015)
6.0
The Weekenders
(2023)
5.9
Good Hands
(2001)
Filmography
6
The Weekenders
Suvitajad
Comedy
2023, Estonia
6.6
The Secret Society of Souptown
Supilinna Salaselts
Adventure, Family
2015, Estonia
5.9
Good Hands
Head käed
Drama, Comedy
2001, Estonia / Latvia
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