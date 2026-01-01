Menu
Margus Paju
Margus Paju
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
6.9
O2
(2020)
6.6
The Secret Society of Souptown
(2015)
Filmography
6.9
O2
O2
History, Thriller
2020, Estonia / Finland / Latvia / Lithuania
6.6
The Secret Society of Souptown
Supilinna Salaselts
Adventure, Family
2015, Estonia
