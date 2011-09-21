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Naoki Sugiura
Naoki Sugiura
Kinoafisha
Persons
Naoki Sugiura
Naoki Sugiura
Naoki Sugiura
Date of Birth
8 December 1931
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
21 September 2011
Actor type
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.7
Pale Flower
(1964)
Tickets
Filmography
7.7
Pale Flower
Kawaita hana
Thriller, Crime
1964, Japan
Tickets
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