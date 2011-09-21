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Naoki Sugiura Naoki Sugiura
Kinoafisha Persons Naoki Sugiura

Naoki Sugiura

Naoki Sugiura

Date of Birth
8 December 1931
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
21 September 2011
Actor type
Thriller hero

Popular Films

Pale Flower 7.7
Pale Flower (1964)

Filmography

Pale Flower 7.7
Pale Flower Kawaita hana
Thriller, Crime 1964, Japan
Tickets
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