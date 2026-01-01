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About
Filmography
Luca Lucini
Luca Lucini
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luca Lucini
Luca Lucini
Luca Lucini
Date of Birth
26 November 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Popular Films
7.4
Made in Italy
(2019)
6.8
Teatro Alla Scala: The Temple of Wonders
(2015)
6.0
The Woman of My Life
(2010)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Documentary
Drama
Year
All
2019
2016
2015
2010
All
4
Films
3
TV Shows
1
Director
4
7.4
Made in Italy
Drama
2019, Italy
5.6
Nemiche per la pelle
Nemiche per la pelle
Comedy, Drama
2016, Italy
6.8
Teatro Alla Scala: The Temple of Wonders
Teatro alla Scala — Il tempio delle meraviglie
Documentary
2015, Italy
6
The Woman of My Life
La donna della mia vita
Comedy, Drama
2010, Great Britain / Italy
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