Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Luca Lucini Luca Lucini
Kinoafisha Persons Luca Lucini

Luca Lucini

Luca Lucini

Date of Birth
26 November 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius

Popular Films

Made in Italy 7.4
Made in Italy (2019)
Teatro Alla Scala: The Temple of Wonders 6.8
Teatro Alla Scala: The Temple of Wonders (2015)
The Woman of My Life 6.0
The Woman of My Life (2010)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Made in Italy 7.4
Made in Italy
Drama 2019, Italy
Nemiche per la pelle 5.6
Nemiche per la pelle Nemiche per la pelle
Comedy, Drama 2016, Italy
Teatro Alla Scala: The Temple of Wonders 6.8
Teatro Alla Scala: The Temple of Wonders Teatro alla Scala — Il tempio delle meraviglie
Documentary 2015, Italy
The Woman of My Life 6
The Woman of My Life La donna della mia vita
Comedy, Drama 2010, Great Britain / Italy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more