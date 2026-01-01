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Lyudmila Yakovleva Lyudmila Yakovleva
Kinoafisha Persons Lyudmila Yakovleva

Lyudmila Yakovleva

Lyudmila Yakovleva

Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Lonely Voice of Man 6.9
The Lonely Voice of Man (1987)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Lonely Voice of Man 6.9
The Lonely Voice of Man Odinokiy golos cheloveka
Drama 1987, USSR
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