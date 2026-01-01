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Filmography
Lyudmila Yakovleva
Lyudmila Yakovleva
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyudmila Yakovleva
Lyudmila Yakovleva
Lyudmila Yakovleva
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.9
The Lonely Voice of Man
(1987)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
1987
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.9
The Lonely Voice of Man
Odinokiy golos cheloveka
Drama
1987, USSR
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