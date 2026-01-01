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Leontyne Price Leontyne Price
Kinoafisha Persons Leontyne Price

Leontyne Price

Leontyne Price

Date of Birth
10 February 1927
Age
99 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius

Popular Films

Messa da Requiem von Giuseppe Verdi 8.1
Messa da Requiem von Giuseppe Verdi (1967)
The Opera House 7.8
The Opera House (2017)

Filmography

The Opera House 7.8
The Opera House The Opera House
Documentary 2017, USA
Messa da Requiem von Giuseppe Verdi 8.1
Messa da Requiem von Giuseppe Verdi Messa da Requiem von Giuseppe Verdi
Documentary, Musical 1967, Germany
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