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Leontyne Price
Leontyne Price
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leontyne Price
Leontyne Price
Leontyne Price
Date of Birth
10 February 1927
Age
99 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Popular Films
8.1
Messa da Requiem von Giuseppe Verdi
(1967)
7.8
The Opera House
(2017)
Filmography
7.8
The Opera House
The Opera House
Documentary
2017, USA
8.1
Messa da Requiem von Giuseppe Verdi
Messa da Requiem von Giuseppe Verdi
Documentary, Musical
1967, Germany
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