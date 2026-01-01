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Natalya Ralleva Natalya Ralleva
Kinoafisha Persons Natalya Ralleva

Natalya Ralleva

Natalya Ralleva

Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Asthenic Syndrome 6.8
The Asthenic Syndrome (1989)

Filmography

The Asthenic Syndrome 6.8
The Asthenic Syndrome Astenicheskiy sindrom
Drama 1989, USSR
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