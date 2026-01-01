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Mirt Preegel
Mirt Preegel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mirt Preegel
Mirt Preegel
Mirt Preegel
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.6
In the Crosswind
(2014)
Filmography
7.6
In the Crosswind
Risttuules
History, Drama
2014, Estonia
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