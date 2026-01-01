Menu
Maria Alexandrova
Popular Films
6.2
Bolshoi Babylon
(2016)
0.0
Bright Stream
(2016)
0.0
Temporary Limitations
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Ballet
Documentary
Theatrical
Year
All
2023
2016
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
Temporary Limitations
Documentary, Ballet
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
6.2
Bolshoi Babylon
Bolshoi Babylon
Documentary
2016, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Bright Stream
Bright Stream
Ballet, Theatrical
2016, Russia
