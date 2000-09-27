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Filmography
Cooper Roth
Cooper Roth
Kinoafisha
Persons
Cooper Roth
Cooper Roth
Cooper Roth
Date of Birth
27 September 2000
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.9
The Goldbergs
(2013)
7.1
The Road Within
(2014)
5.4
Cooties
(2014)
Filmography
5.4
Cooties
Cooties
Horror, Comedy
2014, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
The Road Within
The Road Within
Comedy
2014, USA
Watch trailer
7.9
The Goldbergs
Comedy, Family
2013, USA
4.3
Super Buddies
Super Buddies
Family
2013, USA
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