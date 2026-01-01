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Kinoafisha Persons Michael Goetz Awards

Awards and nominations of Michael Goetz

Michael Goetz
Awards and nominations of Michael Goetz
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001 Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Main Title Design
Nominee
 Outstanding Main Title Design
Nominee
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