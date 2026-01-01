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Michael Goetz
Michael Goetz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Goetz
Michael Goetz
Michael Goetz
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
6.4
Scenic Route
(2013)
5.5
Martyrs
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2015
2013
All
2
Films
2
Director
2
5.5
Martyrs
Martyrs
Horror
2015, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Scenic Route
Scenic Route
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2013, USA
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