Aleksandr Mashanov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Mashanov
Aleksandr Mashanov
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.3
The Castle
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2015
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
5.3
The Castle
The Castle
Drama
2015, Russia
