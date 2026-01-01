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Kinoafisha Persons Ivan Ikić Awards

Awards and nominations of Ivan Ikić

Ivan Ikić
Awards and nominations of Ivan Ikić
Venice Film Festival 2020 Venice Film Festival 2020
Best Film
Winner
Giornate degli Autori Award
Nominee
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