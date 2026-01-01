Menu
Marc Brummund

Date of Birth
3 March 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

7.2
Sanctuary (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
7.2
Sanctuary Freistatt
Drama 2015, Germany
