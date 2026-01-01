Marc Brummund

Menu
Date of Birth
3 March 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.2
Sanctuary
(2015)
Filmography
7.2
Sanctuary
Freistatt
Drama
2015, Germany
