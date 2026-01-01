Marcel Heuperman

Menu
Date of Birth
14 October 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.8
Mirrors No. 3
(2025)
Tickets
6.3
As We Were Dreaming
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Drama
Music
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2015
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.8
Mirrors No. 3
Miroirs No. 3
Drama, Thriller, Adventure, Music
2025, Germany
Tickets
6.3
As We Were Dreaming
Als wir träumten
Drama
2015, Germany / France
