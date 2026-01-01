Merlin Rose

Menu
Date of Birth
22 January 1993
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2020
2015
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
6.7
When Will It Be Again Like It Never Was Before
Wann wird es endlich wieder so, wie es nie war
Comedy, Drama
2023, Belgium / Germany
4.8
Christmas Crossfire
Wir können nicht anders
Comedy, Crime, Thriller
2020, Germany
Watch trailer
6.3
As We Were Dreaming
Als wir träumten
Drama
2015, Germany / France
