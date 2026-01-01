Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Merlin Rose Merlin Rose
Kinoafisha Persons Merlin Rose

Merlin Rose

Merlin Rose

Date of Birth
22 January 1993
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

When Will It Be Again Like It Never Was Before 6.7
When Will It Be Again Like It Never Was Before (2023)
As We Were Dreaming 6.3
As We Were Dreaming (2015)
Christmas Crossfire 4.8
Christmas Crossfire (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
When Will It Be Again Like It Never Was Before 6.7
When Will It Be Again Like It Never Was Before Wann wird es endlich wieder so, wie es nie war
Comedy, Drama 2023, Belgium / Germany
Christmas Crossfire 4.8
Christmas Crossfire Wir können nicht anders
Comedy, Crime, Thriller 2020, Germany
Watch trailer
As We Were Dreaming 6.3
As We Were Dreaming Als wir träumten
Drama 2015, Germany / France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more